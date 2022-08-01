"Burns the candle so hard" - Former WWE star on why he feels AEW's Chris Jericho won't be wrestling for long (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recently stated that AEW star Chris Jericho won't stick around for long in the wrestling business.

Jericho started his wrestling journey at the age of 19 on October 2, 1990. Three decades later, the WWE legend still performs at an incredibly high level in All Elite Wrestling.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Henry told Senior Editor Bill Apter that he hopes Jericho won't get tired of his craft. The Hall of Famer also noted that fans might lose The Wizard if he eventually becomes burnt out.

"Chris weakness is the same as his strength. He's stretched out so thin. He's so good in so many things like I hope Chris don't get burnt out and just say 'you know what, I'm done.' like he burns the candle so hard, at both ends, that (...) I think that we're gonna lose him faster than when we need to." [7:22 - 7:53]

The AEW presenter further recalled Jericho expressing his desire to spend more time with his family.

"He clearly want to spend more time with his family. You hear him talk about in every interview, about being home and I remember a guy that did that. And when you're kids start crying when you leave and you start missing everything, then you tend to put everything else down. I hope that don't happen but you know, it's just my opinion," Henry said. [7:55 - 8:19]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes AEW star Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time

During the same conversation, Mark Henry highlighted the former WWE Undisputed Champion's strength in the wrestling business.

Henry placed Jericho among the top five best wrestlers of all time and just "outside Mt. Rushmore."

"Chris Jericho's ultimate strength is Chris does not have a weakness. He's got two songs in the top 30 on the Rock and Roll chart and one of the greatest wrestling storytellers and entertainers that we've ever seen. I think that Chris has moved into the top 5 [of] all time. I mean one place out of the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling."

The Wizard will have a shot at Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship on the August 10 edition of Dynamite. Before that, he will put his world title opportunity on the line against Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta this Wednesday.

