Former WWE star files trademark for new faction name in AEW

A former WWE Superstar has just made it official and filed for a trademark for a newly formed stable in AEW. This fully cements a gimmick change and explains the recent change to a heel-like demeanor.

Action Andretti and former WWE Superstar Lio Rush split from Top Flight a few months ago as there continued to be disagreements regarding the way they operate. The duo wanted to be more ruthless and not be bogged down by their conscience as they knew that they needed to do whatever it took to win. They then turned away from their friends, and began to do things their own way.

The duo have been contemplating on a faction name for some time, and they have come up with "CRU," an acronym standing for 'Crazy, Ruthless, and Unhinged.' Rush, along with Andretti, has now applied for a trademark for the name, under the category of being used for entertainment in the form of professional wrestling or sports entertainment.

The trademarked faction name has already appeared on AEW TV

Two weeks ago on AEW Collision, the duo made their big reveal as they appeared on a vignette during the show. After having several words for the entire roster, they revealed that moving forward, they would now be known as CRU.

A few weeks before this, they appeared in another vignette but were shown to have been contemplating on possible names for their stable. They ended up showing interest in the words "true crew" and decided to make a play on this for their actual stable name instead.

Lio Rush and Action Andretti challenged for Private Party's AEW World Tag Team Titles in early January but fell short. This has been the only roadblock so far on their run to becoming a top tag team in the division. Seeing how they've rebranded themselves, it may not be long till they make their way to the top once more.

