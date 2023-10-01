Former WWE star fuels rumors of Edge joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s future has been subject to a lot of speculation ever since he wrestled his last match in August. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto and has not been seen in the company ever since.

Since then, a lot of names from the wrestling world have been clamoring for Edge to join AEW. Now, former WWE star Shawn Spears is the latest one to publicly acknowledge the situation.

He took to Twitter and replied to a post that said Swerve Strickland wants to see Edge in AEW.

“Everyone wants to wrestle Edge.”

While this does not mean anything, it might be a ploy on the part of AEW to hype the potential arrival of the former WWE Champion. If and when that happens, it is going to blow the roof off the place.

Moving to AEW is entirely up to Edge

With AEW in need of a star name ever since CM Punk was fired from the company, it seems that they are pushing for Edge to join.

According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the ball is entirely in Edge’s court. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer noted:

"There is also the question of whether Edge, a bigger name than all of them, might be interested in going, since his contract expires this week with WWE. He would have the most short-term value, although at his age that would have to be thought of as short-term. The fact Tony Khan feels Christian is so valuable right now at the same age and that AEW and Edge were negotiating a deal three-plus years ago when WWE came back with a better deal would indicate on this one that the ball is in Edge’s court."

With Christian Cage playing a prominent role in AEW of late, things are looking good for Edge if he does indeed move companies.

Do you think The Rated-R Superstar will move to AEW? Sound off in the comments below