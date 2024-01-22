Former WWE star gave notice to AEW and left immediately due to a frustrating situation - Reports

A former WWE star was not happy with his situation in AEW. Therefore, he didn't think much before deciding to leave Tony Khan’s promotion for good. The superstar we’re talking about here is Andrade El Idolo.

Idolo worked with WWE from 2015 to 2021. Three months after leaving the Stamford-based promotion, he joined Tony Khan's company. He served under the banner for two years. His contract was until 2023 but got extended until 2024 due to injury hiatus.

However, due to frustrations with the company, Idolo decided to put in his papers before the expiration date of his contract. Fightful Backstage has revealed more details on the reason for his departure from the Jacksonville-based company:

“Andrade looks to be headed to WWE. He told talent, he was likely staying in AEW. That changed just days before AEW Worlds End. We were told there was a frustrating situation which led to him effectively giving notice, saying “I’m leaving,” which was in his contractual right to do so, as he had not signed a new deal.”

He was planning to sign another deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. But circumstances forced him to alter his decisions.

“I know one had been discussed but he did not sign one with AEW and was free to go after Worlds End. His original deal with two years and it was extended due to injury time and he was signed through until the end of 2024.”

Expand Tweet

Andrade's last match was at AEW Worlds End

The final match that Andrade El Idolo wrestled in Khan's company was at the Worlds End pay-per-view. His last opponent in the promotion was Miro. Unfortunately, Idolo had to endure a humiliating loss at the event after his client CJ Perry turned on him.

Expand Tweet

Idolo's last match also proved to be his final appearance in the promotion. According to the wrestling rumor mill, he is heading to WWE. He may likely end up in WWE as his wife Charlotte Flair is also there.

What do you think of Andrade El Idolo leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.