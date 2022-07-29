Former WWE star gives his honest opinion of Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon's retirement

Former WWE and current AEW star Tony Nese has shared his take on Triple H becoming the head of creative in the Stamford-based company.

WWE released Nese in June 2021. He made his AEW debut a few months later in October on an episode of Dynamite. Describing himself as one of the 'hottest free agents' in wrestling, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion unsuccessfully challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship a few months later. Wrestling lawyer Mark Sterling currently manages Nese.

Nese has worked closely with Triple H in NXT and has given his take on 'The Game' taking over creative from Vince McMahon during a recent virtual signing session for Captain's Corner.

He believes that Triple H was the perfect man to lead WWE creative, adding that he was personally a big fan of The Game's booking style:

"You know, in working for him, I think it’s awesome [that Triple H is now leading WWE creative]. I think that he’s, you know, from what I gathered, talking with him and everything that he’s perfect for the job and I think a lot of people feel the same way. I don’t know too much past my pay grade, but you know, I think — I don’t know," Nese said.

He continued:

"I like his style because I was a fan of the black and yellow NXT. So, I mean hopefully that is what — just the style. Doesn’t have to be necessarily the same type of people or whatever but as long as that type of booking style comes back," Nese added. (H/T: PostWrestling)

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Tony Nese and Johnny Gargano were so fluid together in their NXT match. Tony Nese and Johnny Gargano were so fluid together in their NXT match. https://t.co/thO5Av7D3Q

Former WWE star Tony Nese on Kevin Gates' recent AEW appearance

Rapper Kevin Gates was recently a guest on AEW Dynamite and was in the front row for Tony Nese's match against Swerve Strickland.

At one point during the bout, Nese got into a verbal altercation with Gates and was punched by the rapper.

Speaking on Kevin Gates' AEW appearance on the same virtual signing, Nese revealed that he became a big fan of the rapper after the attack:

Yeah, you know… I respect the punch. I’m a fan now after the punch.

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling teamed up to face Swerve Strickland in a 2-on-1 handicap match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Despite the advantage, Swerve left with the with after taking out Sterling and pinning him.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/MOZnoCso33

After the match, we found out that Josh Woods has aligned himself with Nese and Sterling. It will be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold in the coming days.

What was your reaction to Triple H taking over creative in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far