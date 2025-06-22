Former WWE star highlights a major problem with AEW [Exclusive]

A former WWE star shared what he feels is a major issue with AEW's strategy. The star, who is also a wrestling promoter, has made sporadic appearances over the years in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star in question is EC3, who is best known for his time in Total Nonstop Action (TNA), where he was a former Impact World Champion. The Top One Percent's most recent tenure in the sports entertainment juggernaut came between 2018-2020 as part of NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 addressed a potential issue with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think AEW has this issue where, like, they sign a young person, and they throw them on to TV. There's no trial and error, there's no room for improvement, it's always what's expected out of a TV match based on that style, and I don't know how they can bring about prospects to increase their value. WWE at least has the NXT system where they're kind of running loops a little bit," EC3 said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

EC3 recently reacted to AEW star Bryan Danielson picking Tony Khan over Triple H

Bryan Danielson has had a storied career in professional wrestling and was a prominent face in both WWE and AEW. However, in a recent interview with The Daily Star, The American Dragon was prompted to pick between WWE CCO Triple H and All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan, and he picked the latter.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 weighed in on Bryan's comments and said:

"I think it's his personal opinion, I don't think he has any reason to lie. I think if he were to believe Triple H or Vince McMahon would be superior in his eyes, as a boss, he'd probably frame it differently. He's like, 'It's hard to answer that because this aspect of this is really good, this aspect of working with Triple H is good, but this aspect of Tony Khan's is really good,' so, I think he believes it." [1:44 onwards]

EC3, who is a former four-time 24/7 Champion in WWE, is an active wrestling promoter and is currently signed with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

