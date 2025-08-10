Former WWE Star Makes Blockbuster Return After 255 Days on AEW Collision

A former WWE name made his highly anticipated return after several months of waiting on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The star returned to action last month at All In.

The former WWE star Juice Robinson made his singles return after more than 200 days. Before making a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling, Juice had a run in the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 to 2015 under the name CJ Parker. He made his AEW debut in 2022 after a long stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After being out for months due to injury, Juice Robinson made his in-ring return during the men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas last month. He teamed up with Austin Gunn in the ongoing World Tag Team Title tournament before being eliminated in the semi-finals. However, Juice hadn't had a singles match since the November 27, 2024, episode of Saturday Night Show.

On the latest episode of Collision, Robinson faced Ricochet in his singles return after nearly 10 months. Juice was attacked by Big Bill mid-match, but the referee didn't see. This allowed The One and Only to pick up the win and hand Robinson a loss in his singles return.

@TheCaZXL just cost Juice Robinson the match!

AEW star Juice Robinson opens up on his major goal following his return

After making his return at All In, Juice Robinson set an important standard for himself moving forward. Speaking on AEW Close Up, Juice made it clear that he wants to become a more serious wrestler and win matches.

"You know, everybody say its not about wins and losses, but it is. It is about wins and losses and championships. And how many did you win in your career or were you just a symbol crashing monkey you know with a pull string. Am I an mall santa? or Am I a serious pro wrestler? I wanna show everybody that I am a serious pro wrestler," Robinson said.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Juice Robinson following his recent return.

