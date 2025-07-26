"It is about win and losses"- 36-year-old star reveals his biggest goal after returning at AEW All In

This year's AEW All In in Texas was a historic night that featured the return of several stars to the company. Juice Robinson also made his comeback at the same event following a major injury hiatus. He competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal and received a loud pop from the fans present in Globe Life Field stadium.
The 36-year-old made his comeback after an eight-month hiatus. In November 2024, Robinson suffered a back injury during the Continental Classic Tournament match with Will Ospreay. He previously revealed that he had undergone a major spine surgery during his break. However, now that he is clear to compete, the AEW star discussed his future goals in the company.
Speaking with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, Robinson stated that championships and achievements matter in professional wrestling. He added that, despite being loved by the fans, he has constantly suffered losses in his career.
Therefore, this time around, he wants to live up to his expectations by winning. The 34-year-old said he wants to win a championship in AEW.
"You know, everybody say its not about wins and losses, but it is. It is about wins and losses and championships. And how many did you win in your career or were you just a symbol crashing monkey you know with a pull string. Am I an mall santa? or Am I a serious pro wrestler? I wanna show everybody that I am a serious pro wrestler," he said.
The Bang Bang Gang member declared that his goal lies in proving himself. He emphasized that he wants to be acknowledged as a serious professional wrestler. Additionally, Robinson expressed gratitude to the fans for the warm welcome they gave him upon his return. That said, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Flamboyant in All Elite Wrestling.
Juice Robinson reveals what it is like being married to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm
Juice Robinson has been married to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm since 2022. Recently, the 34-year-old star shared some stories about his life with the AEW star.
Speaking with Renee Paquette on Close Up, Robinson jokingly said that he gets the 'Timeless' version of Toni Storm 24/7 in his life. He added that the only thing that is different between his wife's on-screen appearance and real-life persona is the absence of Luther in his house.
"You talk about not turning off. I would say I get Timeless Toni Storm 24/7. The only thing that doesn’t come home with her is Luther. Thank God. Thank God for that," he said. [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]
Apart from jokes, the Bang Bang Gang member called Storm his best friend. He added that she gives him the strength to thrive in his life. The 34-year-old star also added that he enjoys watching Toni's Timeless character on television, and her work inspires him to elevate his own career in the business.
