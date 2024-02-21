Former WWE star makes a bold claim ahead Blackpool Combat Club's match on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar has made a bold claim ahead of their match against members of the Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite.

In a post on X, Dax Harwood, of FTR, commented on facing Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in an upcoming episode of Dynamite. The feud between BCC and FTR began on the February 10, 2024 episode of Collision, when the Top Guys confronted Castagnoli and Moxley in the ring. The latter pie-faced Harwood during their face-off, leading to a brawl between the two teams.

The rivalry escalated after Harwood tapped out to Moxley on the February 14, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence refused to release Harwood from the submission after the match until Cash Wheeler ran in to rescue his partner. He would, however, be laid out by The Swiss Superman, who continued the assault on the former AEW World Tag Team Champions along with Moxley.

Reposting a backstage interview on X, Harwood hyped up the imminent clash between FTR and BCC on the February 21, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

"A proper Oklahoma Stampede TOMORROW NIGHT. FTR vs. BCC #AEWDynamite," wrote Dax.

AEW's Dax Harwood claims he is not afraid of Jon Moxley

Since their arrival in 2020, FTR has established itself as one of the most popular acts in AEW. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have won tag team gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion as well as in ROH and NJPW. Currently, the team formerly known as The Revival are engaged in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Dax Harwood took on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on a recent episode of Dynamite. The Ace of the World picked up the win by submitting Harwood with a choke. Moxley refused to let go of the hold even after the 39-year-old star tapped out. Harwood's partner Wheeler tried to intervene, but was taken out by Claudio Castagnoli.

In a backstage interview shared on X, Dax The Axe cut a fiery promo on Jon Moxley, claiming that he does not fear the latter. At the same time, Harwood acknowledged the respect FTR holds for BCC.

“You don’t do s**t to us, Mox. You don’t scare us. To me, you are the scum of the bottom of my shoe, Mox. I have all the respect. Cash has all the respect in the world for your wrestling abilities. You’ve carved your own legacy, and I’m proud of that. I’m happy for that. You guys [Blackpool Combat Club] can go down as some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But you don’t scare us. You ain’t nothing to us. You ain’t s**t to us, Mox,” he said.

FTR had previously teamed up with Mark Briscoe to wrestle Moxley, Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson to a double countout in a tribute match for the late Jay Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2023.

