Former WWE star makes a huge appearance amid AEW suspension

An ex-WWE star appeared outside AEW after his recent suspension from the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star also posted pictures with two sports legends on social media.

The former WWE star Swerve Strickland was seen at a recent sports event. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion teamed up with Will Ospreay and defeated the team of Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. After his victory, Swerve confronted The Young Bucks and laid his hands on them before security intervened.

Following their little altercation, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson suspended Swerve for a week as the company's EVPs. Strickland was also escorted out of the arena by security personnel after his suspension. While on suspension, Swerve appeared at the recent NASCAR event.

Taking to X/Twitter, Swerve Strickland posted pictures with NASCAR legends Bubba Wallace and Malik Nabers from the recent Quaker State 400 racing event. Swerve also wrote the following in the post's caption:

"Awesome time at the @NASCAR #QuakerState400! Got to meet @BubbaWallace and Malik Nabers."

Former WWE star compared signing with AEW to signing with the Lakers

The former WWE star Swerve Strickland made a big statement recently. During his appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Swerve said that signing with AEW should be like joining the well-known NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“You can’t just be here in All Elite Wrestling just to be here. We’ve [Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay] always had that same respect. We both push the bar and raise it, to certain lengths that, like, people second-guess can they come to All Elite Wrestling, people second-guess, can they just sign a contract and make an impact in All Elite Wrestling? It shouldn’t be like that. It should be like signing with the Lakers. [You can’t just get to] The Lakers and just expect to be starting five and run the floor and get playing time," Swerve said.

Swerve and Will Ospreay also challenged The Young Bucks to a tag match at All In 2025 with the Bucks' EVP titles on the line. As of now, Swerve remains suspended from TV for the entire week.

