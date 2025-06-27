Ex-WWE star escorted out of the arena after being suspended from AEW 

A former WWE and AEW champion has been spotted being escorted out of the arena by security as a result of his actions on the company's latest programming. The star in question, Swerve Strickland, is currently embroiled in a feud with the promotion's so-called "Founding Fathers", The Young Bucks.

Swerve has been on the hunt for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson since they cost him the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley this past April at Dynasty. The Realest was under the impression that he and Kenny Omega had put an end to The Bucks when they viciously took out the duo to win Anarchy in the Arena at last month's Double or Nothing, but the Jackson brothers returned at Summer Blockbuster to lay out Strickland after his draw against Will Ospreay.

Before The EVPs could brutalize Swerve with thumbtack-laced superkicks, The Aerial Assassin got in between and took the shot for his ally. Last week at Grand Slam Mexico, Strickland teamed with Ospreay and The Opps to take on The Bucks, Beast Mortos, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley, but got pinned by the World Champion. This week at AEW Dynamite, The Billy Goat and The Moghul issued a challenge to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to face them at All In : Texas with their EVP titles on the line.

Swerve had stomped on a herd of security who had been separating him and Ospreay from The Young Bucks this Wednesday. Unfortunately, the assault had negative repercussions for Strickland, who was suspended for putting his hands on company personnel. On Thursday's edition of Collision, it was revealed that The New Flavor had been walked out of the arena by security, explaining why he did not accompany Ospreay and The Opps in rescuing Hangman Page from The Death Riders on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen if Swerve will help out his once-arch-nemesis during his World Title match against AEW's One True King at All In : Texas.

