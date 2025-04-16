Former WWE star makes a huge demand after shockingly betraying Cope (fka Edge)

FTR shocked the world when they turned on Cope at AEW Dynasty last week in Philadelphia. Dax Harwood (FKA Scott Dawson in WWE) recently took a shot at him on his Instagram story.

Cope returned at Worlds End in December to kickstart his feud with Jon Moxley. He went at it with Mox at Revolution last month for the AEW World Championship but came up short.

The Rated R Superstar formed Rated FTR by joining forces with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The three challenged the Death Riders for the Trios Championships at Dynasty but came up short. FTR brutally attacked Adam Copeland after the match, turning heel on him.

FTR's Dax Harwood took a shot at the former TNT Champion on his Instagram story, demanding that his picture not be put above theirs in a poster.

"Don't put that guy above us again. He's held us down long enough," Wrote Harwood.

Dax Harwood's Instagram story

Fans were shocked to see FTR turn on the Rated-R Superstar. It'll be interesting to see what the FTR will do next in the coming weeks on Dynamite.

Dax Harwood makes a shocking claim after turning heel on Cope

Rated FTR laced up their boots to take on the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) for the Trios Championships at Dynasty. After suffering a loss at the hands of the Death Riders, FTR gave in to frustration and attacked the former TNT Champion.

After brutally assaulting Adam Copeland, Harwood appeared on Dynamite to address his actions. The former WWE Tag Team champion said the former WWE Superstar let him and Wheeler down when they tried to help him win one more world title. He called him selfish and then claimed that he was selfish.

Harwood then took X to comment further on their actions.

"We aren't wrong," wrote Dax.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been invested in this storyline since FTR's heel turn and are curious about what the duo will do in the coming weeks.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More