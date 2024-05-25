Former WWE star makes a massive claim ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2024 - "I guarantee you"

A former WWE star recently made a bold claim regarding her upcoming match at AEW Double or Nothing PPV. The name is none other than Serena Deeb.

Serena Deeb got exposure in WWE after she joined the Straight Edge Society with CM Punk and Luke Gallows. However, after departing from the Stamford-based promotion, the 37-year-old made a name for herself in the Independent circuit. Deeb is a former NWA World Women's Champion. Serena signed with AEW in 2020 and is set to challenge Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former WWE Superstar claimed that her match with Toni Storm would be the best women's match in All Elite Wrestling's history.

"No one has my experience! Nobody. There’s not a woman in this business right now that has my experience and who's still actively wrestling. I’ve seen it all; I’ve been through all the eras. I’ve seen the Divas Era; I’ve seen the women’s revolution. I’ve witnessed all these things, and there’s one constant, and that’s been me. I’ve been there through all of it, and I’m still here. I guarantee you that this is gonna be the best women’s match that this company has ever seen,'' Serena said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Matt Morgan believes AEW should turn Toni Storm face during her match with Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing

Toni Storm has become one of the most popular acts in All Elite Wrestling in the past couple of months. The Timeless Toni Storm character has been praised by many veterans. She is a three-time AEW Women's World Champion and is currently in the midst of her third reign. The 28-year-old won the Women's World Title for the third time by defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear 2023.

Storm has successfully retained her title against Deonna Purrazzo (at Revolution) and Thunder Rosa (at Dynasty) in recent times. She is all set to put her coveted championship on the line against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing 2024.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan spoke about the upcoming match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb. The veteran advised Tony Khan to turn Storm into a sympathetic babyface during the match.

"So then that's it; it's simple! You book her [Toni Storm] as a face. End of story. Book Toni Storm as a face doing all of her shenanigans that she's doing now. 'Well, Matt, those are heelish!' I'm okay with that, as long as you book her against a bigger heel, that can then, when it's time for her to start selling, she can get sympathy during the heat spot of the match where the heels [are] beating up the face. That's what this all comes down to," Matt Morgan said. [18:05 - 18:32]

Toni Storm's Timeless character got over despite her heelish tactics. It will be interesting to see how the gimmick works if the company decides to turn her into a babyface.

