Former WWE star Nia Jax comments on potentially joining AEW

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax says that she is open to signing with AEW. During a recent K&S Virtual Signing, the 38-year-old star said that she has friends in Tony Khan's promotion and that she is open to new opportunities.

Jax was released from her WWE contract in November 2021. However, she was a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, entering at number 30 and being eliminated by the combined efforts of the other 11 participants remaining in the match.

This led many fans to believe that she was offered a new contract, but this does not seem to be the case. The Irresistible Force has not been seen in WWE programming or any other promotion for that matter, since her Royal Rumble appearance.

When asked if she would consider joining AEW, Jax had the following to say:

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW's women's division has received some shakeups recently

AEW has received plenty of criticism over the treatment of their women's roster. While the division has had some bright moments, fans feel as though the female performers are not being presented in the same light as the men on the roster.

However, Tony Khan has seemingly taken steps to rectify this with the recent acquisition of Saraya and Taya Valkyrie. The two popular stars are well-decorated and are welcome additions to a struggling division.

There are also rumors of Mercedes Monè (fka Sasha Banks) joining the company in the near future. The CEO is the current IWGP Women's Champion, and would add a wealth of star power to the Jacksonville promotion should she make the jump.

Only time will tell if Nia Jax will also make the move to AEW. But for the time being, at least it is certain that she has left that door open.

Poll : 0 votes