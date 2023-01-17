Nia Jax provides major update on her wrestling career after WWE release in 2021 

Nia Jax was released by WWE back in November 2021. Since her departure from the company, the former RAW Women's Champion is yet to make a major move in the world of pro wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Jax (the real-life Savelina Fanene), provided an update on her career in the business. Responding to a fan question regarding her career, Jax came up with a cheeky answer.

The 38-year-old replied to the fan by tweeting a GIF that read, "Sorry, wrong number," suggesting that she is indeed done with the industry of pro wrestling.

Check out Nia Jax's tweet below:

Could we see Nia Jax as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match?

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event promises to be a historic event. Fans are expecting multiple surprise entries in both the men's and women's Rumble Matches.

Nia Jax could potentially turn out to be a surprise entry in this year's Rumble but by a long shot. The former RAW Women's Champion has previously confirmed that she isn't returning to WWE.

Speaking to Renee Paquette almost a year ago, she said:

"I was like, 'Oh, f*** no, I'm not coming back,'" Jax said. "He was like, 'Oh, well, we'd like to offer you this.' I said, 'First of all, I already know I'm still under my 90 days [non-compete clause]. You're still gonna be paying me anyways, so you're not offering me anything. No, I'm not f***ing coming back. Absolutely f***ing not.'"

During Jax's time in the company, she was pushed to become one of the most dominant stars in the women's division. The 38-year-old's only singles title win was the RAW Women's Championship.

She is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the title twice with Shayna Baszler, who betrayed the former while she was on her way out of the company.

