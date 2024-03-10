Former WWE star officially debuts on AEW Collision to confront the new Elite

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion made his official debut on AEW's Saturday show, Collision, along with his anticipated return on TV after months of absence to deal with the new Elite (Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada).

The former WWE star in question is Pac (fka Neville). The star has been absent from AEW TV ever since his last match against Gravity on an episode of Dynamite back in July 2023. Following months of speculation, Pac returned and made his first-ever appearance on this week's episode of Collision.

While Eddie Kingston tried to seek revenge from The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada and got outnumbered, Penta Zero El Miedo came out to help but got taken down. Thankfully, Pac made his surprising return to save the day and even the odds against the new Elite.

It is no secret that Pac has had his fair share of history with The Elite. He also competed in a 'Blood & Guts' match alongside Blackpool Combat Club against the team of Elite last year prior to his absence.

Following his return, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a trios match between the team of Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and the new Elite.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE star upon his return.

