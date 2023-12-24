Former WWE star has a plan for MJF if he becomes AEW's Head of Creative: "I'd bring my champ up to a different level" (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently shared how he would book the current AEW World Champion MJF if he got the opportunity to become AEW's Head of Creative.

The star in question is none other than the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 who believes that he can level up Maxwell Jacob Friedman if he takes over Max's booking in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star shared the creative direction he would put the AEW World Champion through:

"I would put some sort of obstruction in MJF's way where he has to evolve to the next level. I'd bring my champ up to a different level because I think he hasn't been pushed or challenged to a higher level of creative thinking where he has to go to the next level. [7:58-9:00]

MJF is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the title's history. The Salt of the Earth has established himself as the top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion and it will be interesting to see who AEW's head booker and CEO Tony Khan chooses to end the dominant title reign of Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Former WWE star EC3 also gave his thoughts on Tony Khan's booking in AEW

EC3 further spoke about Tony Khan's booking and claimed that it's not that difficult to do what he does while booking All Elite Wrestling shows.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, The former WWE star stated the following:

"Maybe, I don't work for him but in the theory, he's become what he said he was going to be against the whole time. How hard is it to put Hangman Page versus Swerve Texas death match on a piece of paper? You're gonna get something good. Bryan Danielson versus Kenny Omega, well no kidding, that's gonna be good writing names on a piece of paper isn't brain signs or rocket surgery. It's playing with toys at this point. [6:42 - 7:33]

Do you agree with EC3? Sound off in the comments below.

