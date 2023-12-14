Singles match with 8-time WWE champion may happen, says EC3 (Exclusive)

While their paths may not be crossing for now, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 thinks a match with a WWE legend is possible in the future.

The legend in question is Al Snow, known for his tenures in multiple wrestling promotions. Apart from teaming up with legends like Marty Janetty and Mick Foley, he also held several backstage roles in TNA and was originally a majority owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Despite his age, the 60-year-old veteran still takes part in the squared circle from time to time. In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 proclaimed that he may face the eight-time WWE champion someday in a singles match.

"I think there will be some time, maybe next year, as I continue to merge companies and brands and change the entire spectrum of the sports that I may meet Al Snow in the ring." [2:15 onwards]

The legend previously spoke of WWE's interest in OVW

OVW was once the developmental territory for the Stamford-based company, which led to several top names grinding their early years in the promotion. Owing to the Netflix documentary Wrestlers, the promotion gained significant attention a while back.

According to Al Snow, the Vince McMahon-founded brand kept an eye on OVW despite the lack of regular communication. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"I haven't had a lot of communication with WWE of late, just on and off, here and there, sporadically. But I think they watch what we are doing. I'm sure they got an advanced screening from Netflix with their kind of pull and connections. So I think they had a definitive interest."

Whether this will lead to a more definite collaboration between Triple H and OVW later on is something only time will tell.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the first YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.