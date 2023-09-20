"I haven't had a lot of communication" - Former champion on his current relationship with WWE (Exclusive)

Al Snow believes that even though he had only limited communication with WWE lately, the company was keeping an eye on how OVW was doing.

Ohio Valley Wrestling is the subject of the latest Netflix documentary Wrestlers, which is earning raves from fans. The promotion, headed by Al Snow, was once the developmental territory for WWE. Many of its talents, like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and others, cut their teeth while working for OVW back in the day.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Al Snow confessed that he only had limited communication with the company in recent times due to his responsibilities in OVW. However, the former European Champion does believe the global juggernaut keeps track of how Ohio Valley Wrestling is progressing.

Snow also feels the higher-ups in the promotion might have seen Wrestlers even before it was released due to their connections in the entertainment business.

"I haven't had a lot of communication with WWE of late, just on and off, here and there, sporadically. But I think they watch what we are doing. I'm sure they got an advanced screening from Netflix with their kind of pull and connections. So I think they had a definitive interest," said Al Snow. [28:22 - 28:59]

WWE legend Al Snow is not contemplating retiring

Although he turned 60 earlier this year, Al Snow is still not close to calling it quits as a part-time in-ring wrestler. In a recent interview, the wrestling legend stated that he still felt good enough to get inside the squared circle. He also added the day he realizes his body is holding him back, he will hang up his boots.

"I would never continue in the ring if I felt like I was an embarrassment," Snow explained. "I won't do it. So far... and maybe I'm wrong... but I don't think I've gotten quite to that point."

Al Snow had a memorable run in WWE, where he became a multi-time Hardcore Champion and also won the European Championship and Tag Team Titles once each.

