Wrestling legend discusses possibly retiring at 60 years of age

A wrestling legend recently discussed his potential retirement from the ring now that he's crossed 60 years of age.

Al Snow first made his WWE debut in 1995. Since then, he quickly became a household name, after being put in various storylines. Although Snow was never one of the top guys in the company, he was quite popular with the fans due to his gimmick.

He eventually won the WWF European Championship and the Tag Team Champion with Mankind. Currently, Al Snow is still an active performer, and he currently runs the day-to-day operations of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Snow recently underwent knee replacement surgery and is feeling as good as ever.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Al Snow discussed the possibility of him hanging up his boots now that he's 60 years old.

"I would never continue in the ring if I felt like I was an embarrassment," Snow explained. "I won't do it. So far — and maybe I'm wrong — but I don't think I've gotten quite to that point." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wrestling legend Al Snow never thought Vince McMahon would ever sell the WWE

One of the biggest news of the year has been WWE's merger with Endeavor which the parent company of the UFC. The deal was recently finalized and now both companies have merged to form a new entity called TKO. Vince McMahon selling the WWE was a move that shocked many people including Al Snow.

During the same interview, Al Snow stated that he never thought he would see the day when Vince McMahon would sell the company.

"I thought I would never live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company," Snow said. "I think that it speaks to the genius that is Vince McMahon. I know that a lot of people don't want to hear that, but you've got to respect the man."

He continued:

"He took leave, left the company, came back, put himself in a position where he could sell the company, was able to sell it for about $4 billion higher than the valuation that was given for the company, and then got himself a contract to where he could never be fired. Brilliant." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen what changes will take place now that WWE has merged with UFC, in a complete acquisition by Endeavor.

