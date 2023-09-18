Former WWE Superstar never thought he would live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company

A former WWE Superstar can't believe that Vince McMahon has sold the WWE. He stated that he never thought this would ever happen.

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently opened up about WWE's recent merger with UFC's parent, Endeavor. The two companies have merged to form a new entity called TKO. The deal was finalized and finally went through last week.

Vince McMahon's move to sell the company took many fans by shock who never thought the billionaire would ever sell the company, considering how passionate he was about the business. Many have fans and critics have weighed in on the decision.

Al Snow recently stated in an interview with Wrestling Inc. that he never thought he would live to see the day when Vince would sell WWE. He also labeled him a genius for structuring a deal in which he could never be fired,

"I thought I would never live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company," Snow said. "I think that it speaks to the genius that is Vince McMahon. I know that a lot of people don't want to hear that, but you've got to respect the man."

He continued:

"He took leave, left the company, came back, put himself in a position where he could sell the company, was able to sell it for about $4 billion higher than the valuation that was given for the company, and then got himself a contract to where he could never be fired. Brilliant." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Vince McMahon once promised Bret Hart a nine-year reign as WWE Champion

Bret Hart was one of the biggest stars in the 1990s. The Canadian superstar revolutionized the business, despite his size and stature. Given his star power, Vince was finally ready to put the WWE Championship on Bret. This is when he made a shocking promise to The Hitman.

Bret Hart revealed in a recent interview with ITR Wrestling that Vince promised him an eight-nine year reign as WWE Champion.

"When I won the title, it's like, you don't get these... you don't have these delusions about being the champion and stuff. But when they put the title on me, however, Vince McMahon said this is not a short-term thing. This is a long-term thing. We're gonna make you a champion like we did with Bob Backlund or some of these other... we're going back, you're going to be champion for maybe seven or eight-nine years. We're gonna put the belt on you for a long time. So you don't have to worry about anything. So I didn't worry about anything. I thought I was in power for a long time." [0:50-1:24]

However, that is not what happened, and Bret Hart ended up losing the title to Yokozuna a couple of months later.

What do you make of Vince McMahon's deal with Endeavor? Sound off in the comments section below.

