Former WWE Superstar's recent comments may be a way to protect herself, says EC3 (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently made a few startling comments regarding her "passion," or, more accurately, the lack of it during her time in the business. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 believes that it may either stem from honesty or simply self-protection.

The name in question is Lacey Evans, now known as Macey Estrella. Before her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Evans was seen playing various characters in her 7-year stint in the company. She also had military training in real life, which added a certain amount of authenticity when she played a military-inspired character.

Recently, Lacey had stated that she apparently had no passion for the pro wrestling business. This prompted EC3 to weigh in during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

"She worked hard, training and things like that. It was a job, but maybe it wasn't her passion... which is okay, like a lot of people that came through that way, it's not their passion. They like it, they sometimes grow to love it. But, there's a totally different ball game when it's your passion. So maybe it is just blunt honesty, or maybe it's, you know, self protection because it didn't go how she wanted it to. I'd say she is being honest," EC3 said. [1:54 - 2:23]

EC3 also commented on the ex-WWE Superstar's backstage personality

Lacey Evans was quite professional and cordial backstage, according to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3, who had previously worked with her.

During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 was asked about how the former WWE Superstar was behind the scenes.

EC3 stated:

"She [Lacey Evans] kept to herself, but she was cordial and professional, and, like, you know, I am a weirdo stoic outcast sometimes so I don't necessarily jump in to engage in conversations that have no point. But she was always cool."

Will Lacey Evans ever return to the squared circle in WWE? Only time will tell.

