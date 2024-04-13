Former WWE star provides "possible leads" on Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) mystery attacker

An AEW star recently speculated the identity of the person who attacked Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, on the latest edition of Dynamite. The star being discussed is Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway is a former WWE star who worked in the Stamford-based company for three years. He joined the Stamford-based promotion in March 2019 and managed various young stars. However, the 33-year-old star left the company in April 2022.

Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town since arriving in AEW in March 2024. Despite not being in action in the squared circle yet, The CEO has been involved in different ways to be featured on television. She is often seen in interviews and on the commentary desk during the episodes of Dynamite.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Mercedes was being interviewed backstage about her thoughts on the upcoming TBS Championship match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale at the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. However, the lights suddenly went out and Mone was later seen lying on the floor after being attacked.

Recently, Stokely took to X/Twitter to assume three AEW stars whom he suspects could have attacked The CEO. The names that he mentioned were Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Renee Paquette.

"Possible leads on who was behind Mercedes' attack."

Check out Stokely's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It has to be taken into account that Mercedes has had bad blood with Julia Hart and Skye Blue since her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that Mercedes Mone will go back to WWE

While speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan speculated that it was only a matter of time until Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, went back to WWE.

"Honestly, when I saw that Pat McAfee interview, I thought, maybe a smidgen, it was MJF, maybe, at best. I never thought Okada, I never thought you [Ospreay], I never thought Mercedes Mone, because he knows Mercedes Mone...Sasha Banks, that's her real name, Sasha Banks. And it's only a matter of this [taps wrist watch] before she goes back there. I will bet my house on it," Matt Morgan said.

Only time will tell the identity of the mystery person who attacked Mone recently.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Julia Hart attacked Mercedes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion