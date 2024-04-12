Triple H could bring massive AEW star back to WWE, predicts veteran

Triple H may bring a top AEW star back to WWE, according to wrestling veteran Matt Morgan. The talent in question is Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

The CEO ended weeks of rumors and speculations when she officially made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business last month. Upon arriving, Mone turned her attention to former rival Willow Nightingale and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has come under a lot of criticism after it recently aired the backstage footage of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry at the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View on the latest episode of Dynamite. On the same show, Will Ospreay fired shots against Triple H after the latter seemingly questioned The Aerial Assassin's work ethic on The Pat McAfee Show.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed Ospreay's promo on the latest episode of his Gigantic Pop podcast. Morgan argued that The Game may not have been referring to recent AEW signings like Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, or Mercedes Mone.

Matt then claimed that it was only a matter of time before Mone returned to her old stomping grounds in WWE.

"Honestly, when I saw that Pat McAfee interview, I thought, maybe a smidgen, it was MJF, maybe, at best. I never thought Okada, I never thought you [Ospreay], I never thought Mercedes Mone, because he knows Mercedes Mone...Sasha Banks, that's her real name, Sasha Banks. And it's only a matter of this [taps wrist watch] before she goes back there. I will bet my house on it," Matt Morgan said. [15:55 - 16:18]

It remains to be seen if The CEO will return to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

Mercedes Mone said she will return to WWE someday before her AEW debut

Tony Khan announced in February 2024 that a special episode of Dynamite, dubbed "Big Business," would be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 13. The announcement added credibility to reports which suggested that the show would be the platform for Mercedes Mone's AEW debut.

The 32-year-old star stirred controversy when she revealed her desire to return to WWE in the future even before she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Days before her appearance on Dynamite: Big Business, The CEO stated on the Kick Rocks podcast that she had unfinished business in the Stamford-based promotion and would go back there someday.

"I know I am gonna be back there [WWE] one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," Mercedes Mone said.

Mercedes Mone is set to make her in-ring debut for AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View, where she will challenge either Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

