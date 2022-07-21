"I'll kick both their heads in" - Former WWE Superstar puts Chris Jericho and top AEW star on notice ahead of his potential return

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson has vowed to kick in the heads of Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston upon his return to the ring.

Danielson was injured by Jericho during the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing, and has not returned to the ring since. However, Kingston inadvertently had a part to play in his injury, as he was on The American Dragon's team on the night.

With this in mind, before the "Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match" last night, Bryan Danielson expressed his desire to witness both Jericho and Kingston rip each other to shreds. He also stated that he'd get his revenge when he returns.

"One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actaully blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other... and when I get back I'll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite," wrote Danielson.

It's a known fact that Danielson and Kingston have never truly seen eye-to-eye, and his relationship with Jericho has always been tumultuous. What will happen when the "American Dragon" steps back into the ring with these two men? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho was battered and bloodied, but still picked up the win

The "Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match" truly lived up to its name, as it was on the ringposts, the ringbell and even Justin Roberts' microphone. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho went to war in the main event of the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite of the year.

Jericho was sliced open early by his surroundings and was punished for a large portion of the match. However, thanks to some interference from the Jericho Appreciation Society, "The Wizard" picked up the victory.

Is this truly the end of the saga between Kingston and Jericho? Let us know in the comments section down below!

