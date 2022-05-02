WWE legend reacts to Kane's incredible body transformation

WWE legend Kane has been making the rounds on social media lately, primarily because of the impressive physique he unveiled to fans on Twitter.

On RAW last week, The Big Red Machine returned to TV as Glenn Jacobs (Knox County Mayor).

The veteran confronted Ezekiel in an amusing segment, where the two men refused to admit their alter-egos were the same person.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Kane posted a shirtless photo to show off his ripped physique. In the caption, the 55-year-old veteran expressed gratitude to legendary Diamond Dallas Page, who helped him transform his body via DDP Yoga.

Glenn Jacobs' remarkable body transformation has since gained a lot of eyeballs, apparently now from AEW star Matt Hardy. One-half of The Hardys lauded his former rival's physique, saying he's looking awesome:

For those unaware, Kane and Matt Hardy have shared a sordid history that ran for decades on WWE TV. The two men fought numerous times, with their most memorable rivalry spinning around Matt's then-girlfriend, Lita.

At SummerSlam 2004, The Big Red Machine defeated Matt Hardy in a Till Death Do Us Part stipulation, which saw the former marrying Lita kayfabe on an episode of RAW.

While the two foes continued to wrestle years later, the saga never became as personal as it did back in the day.

What's next for WWE legend Kane and AEW star Matt Hardy?

Kane and Matt Hardy are both well past their primes, having carved an everlasting legacy of their respective careers.

Though not having announced his in-ring retirement yet, The Big Red Machine's career-changing shift to politics has suggested that his in-ring days are over. Last year, the veteran competed during the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, which Edge won.

Robby Snyder @RobbySnyder On this exact day in 2004, Kane defeated Matt Hardy in a "Till Death Do Us Part" match at SummerSlam. Lita was forced to marry The Big Red Machine due to pre-match stipulations. On this exact day in 2004, Kane defeated Matt Hardy in a "Till Death Do Us Part" match at SummerSlam. Lita was forced to marry The Big Red Machine due to pre-match stipulations. https://t.co/vJBvrTEd4T

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is ostensibly writing the last chapter of his wrestling career in AEW. He recently reunited with his real-life brother, Jeff Hardy, to reform The Hardys.

The two men have expressed their desire to capture the AEW Tag Team Championship before riding off into the sunset.

Are you impressed with Kane's body transformation? Sound off in the comments section below!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Kane? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh