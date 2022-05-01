Photo: Kane shows-off amazing body transformation at the age of 55

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, recently shared a picture on social media showing off his amazing body transformation at the age of 55.

A former three-time world champion, The Big Red Machine has had a legendary career in WWE, achieving several accolades. He is also one of the last old-school wrestlers who hasn't officially announced his retirement from in-ring action.

Taking to Twitter, Glenn Jacobs shared a picture of himself looking in great shape compared to what fans may have seen in the last few years. He thanked fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and credited DDP Yoga for making him look so good at the age of 55.

"Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good," wrote Glenn Jacobs in his tweet.

Hilariously, the official Twitter handle of @KaneWWE replied to this picture by stating that he hopes he looks half as good at that age.

Kane recently made an appearance on Monday Night RAW

This past week's episode of Monday Night RAW aired live from Knoxville, Tennessee, and was dedicated to the special occasion of Randy Orton's 20-year-anniversary in WWE. For those unaware, Glenn Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and made a special appearance on the show.

He had a hilarious segment with Ezekiel backstage on RAW who revealed his admiration for Kane. However, Jacobs hilariously responded by stating that he's simply "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs".

"Oh, Kane? Yeah, I've heard of him, man. Hall of Famer, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but I'm not Kane. I'm Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Nice to meet you," said Jacobs.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 https://t.co/7nXvb2ODZA

This was a hilarious exchange between the two, especially because of Ezekiel's current gimmick. After being away from WWE television for several months, Elias returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. He was repackaged with a new look, and introduced himself as Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias.

He has since been in a feud with Kevin Owens on RAW who refuses to believe him and wants to expose that he is indeed Elias and not Ezekiel. While the storyline is silly, the two have done a great job with it and the fans are interested to see where the angle leads.

