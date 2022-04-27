Ezekiel shares humorous segment with WWE Hall of Famer before RAW 

WWE Superstar Ezekiel had an interesting backstage segment with Glenn Jacobs (Kane) at last night's RAW.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired live from Knoxville, Tennessee, and featured the celebration of Randy Orton's 20 years on WWE television as well as the returns of Asuka and Mustafa Ali. Joining the celebrations was former WWE Superstar Glenn Jacobs, who is now the mayor of Knox County.

While the mayor welcomed RAW back to Knoxville in a backstage segment, he was interrupted by Ezekiel. The two exchanged greetings before the RAW Superstar declared his admiration for the Big Red Machine.

Jacobs responded with praise for Kane, but claimed that he was simply Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs:

"Oh, Kane? Yeah, I've heard of him, man. Hall of Famer, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but I'm not Kane. I'm Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Nice to meet you!" (00:44 - 00:55)

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 https://t.co/7nXvb2ODZA

Elias's younger brother made his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania where he interrupted a frustrated Kevin Owens. Since then, the two have engaged in a comedic feud centered on Owens' disbelief in the new star's identity.

Ezekiel claimed that his brother will return when the time is right

Ezekiel's debut match in WWE came against Chad Gable after Gable and Kevin Owens administered a lie detector test to the RAW newcomer. The segment spun out of Owens' determination to prove that Elias' brother is not who he says he is.

On an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, KO's rival stated that while it has been quite a few months since he had seen Elias, he is certain his brother will return:

"It's been months since I've seen my brother," said Ezekiel. "I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he's out doing his own thing. He'll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I'm here. I'm his younger brother and I'm having a great time in the WWE." (H/T: Fightful)

The 34-year-old has been on a winning streak since his debut. According to him, his family is ecstatic about the journey he is embarking on in WWE. He also feels that his brother would be very proud of him, especially after his first win against Gable.

Would you like to see Elias make his return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell