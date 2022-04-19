"This is what he does"-Ezekiel opens up about Elias' disappearance from WWE

Ezekiel recently made his WWE debut and has proclaimed himself to be the younger brother of Elias. It seems his older brother has taken a long hiatus from the company, and fans continue to wonder where the former WWE 24/7 Champion is.

Elias' younger brother arrived on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania, and he appeared again the following week. He has remained adamant that he is Ezekiel, not Elias, but their resemblance is truly uncanny.

Ezekiel spoke about his brother's disappearance when he made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He revealed that it's been months since he last saw him, but he's confident that his brother will come back.

"It's been months since I've seen my brother," said Ezekiel. "I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he's out doing his own thing. He'll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I'm here. I'm his younger brother and I'm having a great time in the WWE." (H/t Fightful)

Ezekiel also spoke about his family's feelings, revealing they were heartbroken about his older brother's disappearance.

"The family was a bit torn up, but this is Elias," Ezekiel continued. "This is what he does. On the other end, they are so proud of me, they're so excited. They can't wait to see me. They gather around the TV for Monday Night Raw, just like I used to when I would watch Elias. It's a great full circle." (H/t Fightful)

Fans last saw The Drifter back in August 2021 as he put an end to his character by symbolically throwing his instrument in flames. He was then declared "dead" on WWE TV, but it doesn't seem like it's completely true. Perhaps one day we'll see him make another appearance in WWE.

Kevin Owens is out to prove that Ezekiel is Elias

WWE @WWE Will @FightOwensFight get the answers he's looking for tomorrow night on #WWERaw when Ezekiel goes through the Lie Detector Test? Will @FightOwensFight get the answers he's looking for tomorrow night on #WWERaw when Ezekiel goes through the Lie Detector Test? https://t.co/zCBf89WQdj

It seems like Kevin Owens has got himself caught in the whole Elias-Ezekiel drama. Now, he's seeking the truth. The Prizefighter is resolute in his stance that Ezekiel is not who he says he is. He has demanded the newcomer to take a lie detector test on this week's episode of RAW.

Ezekiel is clearly confident he'll breeze through it, as he claims that he's an open book for everyone. Time will tell what happens next.

Do you enjoy the new Ezekiel character in WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below.

