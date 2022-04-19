Ezekiel breaks silence after his first match on WWE RAW

Ezekiel sent out a tweet following his match against Chad Gable on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The former believes that his older brother, Elias, would've been proud.

The bout started after Ezekiel was invited to the KO Show to take a lie detector test. Owens wanted to prove that the new star was actually Elias, but his plan failed as the latter successfully passed the test.

Elias' younger brother was then attacked by Chad Gable, setting up the bout. Ezekial won by disqualification after being attacked by the opponent's tag team partner, Otis.

After the bout, he took to Twitter to react to his first victory on RAW, writing:

"Amazing feeling knowing my (older) bro would be proud!"

Ezekiel is confident that his brother Elias will return to WWE

Elias was last seen on WWE TV in 2021, and his last match was against former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker on the July 19th, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

After WrestleMania 38, the WWE Universe was introduced to Ezekiel, who claimed to be Elias' younger brother. The former opened up about Elias' disappearance from WWE during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It's been months since I've seen my brother. I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he's out doing his own thing. He'll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I'm here. I'm his younger brother and I'm having a great time in the WWE."

Ezekiel said his family was heartbroken about his brother's disappearance, but they're happy about his new journey in WWE. He believed it was a "great full circle" as his family members gathered in front of the TV to watch him, similar to what he did with Elias.

Are you enjoying the new character in WWE? Do you believe he's Elias? Let us know in the comments section!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy