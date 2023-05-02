Former WWE star reacts to Mandy Rose's NSFW pictures on Instagram

A recent Instagram post by Mandy Rose has been making waves on social media. Several names in the industry have reacted to the images, including some of Rose's former WWE colleagues.

Ariane Andrew, known (fka Cameron in WWE), was also among those personalities who commented on Rose's Instagram post. After her stint with the Stamford-based company, Andrew also appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite to compete in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Cameron last competed inside the ring at Royal Rumble 2022, as she was a part of the 30-woman bout on the show.

Andrew took to Instagram to comment on the post of the former NXT Women's Champion. Check out her reaction to Rose's new pictures below:

Former AEW star Ariane Andrew commented on Mandy Rose's Instagram picture

In her last appearance on AEW TV, Ariane Andrew was paired with Nyla Rose. The duo fell short in a tag team match against Anna Jay and Tay Melo.

Another AEW personality reacted to the former WWE Superstar's Instagram post

AEW personality Amanda Huber also had an interesting reaction to the former NXT Women's Champion's recent post on Instagram. Huber is part of the company's Community Outreach Team. She has always been vocal about her thoughts on the wrestling world and is a prominent name in the industry.

Reacting to Rose's pictures from her Bahamas vacation, Huber wrote the following:

"Good lord."

Mandy Rose seemingly has a close bond with many former colleagues despite leaving the pro wrestling world following her WWE exit in December 2022. Fans will have to wait and see if the former Toxic Attraction leader will return to the Stamford-based company or join a rival promotion like AEW in the future.

