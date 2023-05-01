"Good lord" - AEW persona has a naughty reaction to Mandy Rose's viral NSFW photos on Instagram

Recently, Mandy Rose's NSFW photos have created quite a buzz in the wrestling community. The pictures have prompted reactions from many personalities in the industry, including AEW's Amanda Huber.

Amanda Huber, also known as the wife of the late Brodie Lee, is a prominent figure in AEW's Community Outreach Team. She has always been vocal about her thoughts on the wrestling world.

After seeing Mandy Rose's picture on Instagram, Amanda couldn't resist expressing her admiration. She commented on the photo by typing, "Good lord," along with several fire and other emojis.

Amanda Huber commented on former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Instagram picture

Rose, who was released from WWE last year, is best known for her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion. She currently holds the record for the third-highest combined number of days as the former black-and-gold brand's top champion.

The wrestling community is known for being vocal about their opinions, and Mandy Rose's pictures have certainly sparked a reaction. With Amanda Huber's appreciation for the photo, it is clear that the former WWE Superstar has caught the attention of many, including those in All Elite Wrestling.

Mandy Rose considering a move to AEW due to personal connections

Former NXT Champion Mandy Rose could have a reason to choose AEW over WWE.

She already has many friends working at All Elite Wrestling, including her former stablemate in Absolution, Saraya (fka Paige). Rose was even present when Paige suffered an injury that led to her early retirement.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.

- The Sessions Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.- The Sessions https://t.co/Xs9ftUcia5

Rose has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with Saraya again, as well as Dustin Rhodes, one of her trainers, when she first started wrestling. With these personal connections in mind, it's understandable why the Tony Khan-led promotion could be an attractive option for Mandy Rose.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose join Saraya's team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

