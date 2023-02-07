Why Mandy Rose is excited to potentially join AEW

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has opened up about potentially joining AEW in the near future and why joining the company would excite her.

Rose was controversially released by WWE in December 2022 due to the seemingly explicit nature of the content on her FanTime account. However, the former Toxic Attraction leader doesn't seem fazed by her exit, as she is making a healthy amount of money from the subscription-based platform.

Now that she is a free agent, there are rumors that Mandy Rose could potentially jump to AEW. According to Rose herself, the prospect of her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion is exciting as she might be reuniting with the likes of Saraya and Dustin Rhodes. Here's what she said to Renee Paquette on The Sessions:

"Oh, that would be nice [to reunite with Saraya in AEW] (…) Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

Rose added that while wrestling might not be her main focus for now, that doesn't mean she has officially retired.

"I haven’t ruled it out for sure [coming back to wrestling]. It’s not like the boots are hung up and stuff. It’s not like that but right now, it’s not my main focus but just right now, it’s not my main focus but definitely for the future maybe. We’ll see." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Mandy Rose and Saraya were stablemates during their time on WWE's main roster

Given that Saraya was forced to retire from wrestling for nearly five years, it's easy to forget that she and Mandy Rose were stablemates in WWE in 2017.

Saraya, then known as Paige, joined forces with Rose and Sonya Deville to form Absolution during their time on the RAW brand. However, their time as an on-screen trio was cut short due to The Glampire's career-ending injury at a house show.

Paige would continue to accompany Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the ring before she was forced to stop traveling due to her neck problems. Meanwhile, Rose and Deville remained partners in Fire and Desire, but they, too, ultimately split up in 2020.

