Former WWE star didn't really want to join AEW, according to Dutch Mantell

AEW has seemingly been attracting many former WWE stars since first opening their doors in 2019. However, CJ Perry (Lana) only debuted in the promotion recently, and Dutch Mantell believes he knows why.

Before her WWE release, Perry enjoyed a transition from manager to performer. However, by June 2021, she was released, and many expected her to join Miro in AEW. Even after her no-compete clause expired, the star only jumped over during this year's All Out.

According to Dutch Mantell in a recent episode of his podcast, the veteran explained that he believes that CJ Perry wasn't interested in returning to wrestling.

"I think, in her defense, I don’t think she wanted to do it. And she’s like an influencer on YouTube or someplace. I think she was making good money doing that so I don’t think she really wanted to do it."

It remains to be seen if CJ Perry and Miro will end up solving their issues. However, Perry cut an interesting promo during Collision that laid out their recent history. Additionally, she teased returning to the ice-cold manager she once was.

Tony Khan recently confirmed that CJ Perry is only signed to a short-term AEW contract

Perry's debut in the promotion was met by loud cheers from the audience, who were happy to finally see her come to Miro's aid. However, was this simply a step toward a lengthy angle or just another moment in The Redeemer's ongoing run?

During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed Perry's status with the promotion.

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will be able to secure CJ Perry to a longer contract down the line, especially if she becomes Miro's manager again. Only time will tell, but it seems like a heated storyline is brewing.

