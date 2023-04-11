Former WWE star recalls warning FTR about a potential heart attack during debut match in AEW

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR have been praised in many circles by their peers, but according to Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto in WWE), the stars were ready to help him if he suffered a heart attack during his debut match.

Del Sol is best known in the USA for his time in WWE as Kalisto, where he eventually teamed up with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to form The Lucha House Party. Since leaving the promotion, he's resumed using his previous name and even appeared in AEW, where he once notably took on FTR alongside Aero Star.

Samuray Del Sol recently sat down with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, where he recalled that FTR were the only ones in AEW who knew that he had recently recovered from Covid.

"I had to tell FTR. I worked with them for a long time. They took care of me. They're the best. I'm forever grateful for them. I told them, 'If I have a heart attack, just roll me underneath the ring.' I didn't tell anybody. That's why I felt so emotional," he said.

When asked about how he felt during the match, Del Sol simply said this:

"My lungs were burning." (H/T Fightful)

Samuray has been very open with his battle with Covid19, and in an Instagram post earlier this year, he detailed just how serious it had become.

According to the AEW star, he caught COVID shortly after his WWE release

While he parted ways with WWE, Samuray Del Sol doesn't seem to believe the door is closed on a potential return someday. During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, he revealed that he would go back if given the opportunity.

Speaking during the same interview, Samuray revealed that even his parents were unaware that he suffered from the disease.

"After getting released from WWE, I was like, 'I'm going to get back on the grind, I'm motivated,' [COVID] just hit me out of nowhere. My fever wouldn't go down, I was coughing up blood every day for two weeks. I passed out a couple of times and hit my head. I was white. I didn't tell anybody, not even my parents. They were pissed off." (H/T Fightful)

Del Sol is currently still a free agent and could even still be picked up by AEW if Tony Khan is interested in him. Fans of the Luchadore will simply have to wait and see.

