"COVID nearly ended me" - Former WWE Superstar Kalisto opens up about his battle with the virus

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto had a terrible battle with COVID-19.

Earlier this afternoon on his Instagram, Kalisto revealed that he had been hospitalized for the entire month of August with COVID-19. This is an indicator as to how dangerous the virus is. He also made a point of saying that Lucha would be his main focus throughout 2022.

"COVID nearly ended me..the whole month of August I was hospitalized…dodging death again in my life, nearly having two heart attacks on top of covid and stomach ulcer, only had a day to prepare for my return on tv…beyond my belief I thought I never get this bad, but I took that as a sign, really trained hard and rolled the dice and Lucha. 2022 is all I focus on…LUCHA always like there’s no tomorrow.. LUCHA is my life and my LIFE is LUCHA.. #onemorego #gloat #lucha stay safe everyone #greatful #blessed everyone deserves the world."

What's next for Kalisto outside of WWE?

It was a relatively quiet 2021 for Kalisto after he was released from WWE in April shortly following WrestleMania.

The star's one notable moment in 2021 following his release came on the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode featured himself and Aero Star competing against the AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Kalisto is likely to focus on work in Mexico and AAA this year if he wants to remain focused on the Lucha style.

