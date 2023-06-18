Former WWE star refuses to face Miro on the premiere of AEW Collision

AEW star Miro is set to make his in-ring return after nine months on the debut episode of AEW Collision tonight. However, there is one name who is not keen on facing The Redeemer, and the talent in question is Shawn Spears.

Miro last competed in a six-man match at All Out 2022, teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on House of Black. The former TNT Champion then wasn't seen on All Elite Wrestling programming until his backstage appearance on the May 10, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

It was announced recently that Miro will be in action on the first-ever episode of Collision. A fan took to Twitter to ask whether Shawn Spears would be interested in facing the 37-year-old star, and he had a pretty straightforward answer. You can check out the former WWE star's tweet below:

"No thanks," tweeted Shawn Spears.

Miro recently hyped up his in-ring on AEW Collision

While speaking on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, The Redeemer stated that he has been eagerly waiting to make his return inside the squared circle.

He then brought up about never competing in the United Center before calling the fans in Chicago "unbelievable."

"Very excited [to be back in a pro wrestling ring]. I’ve been aching for a long time. The Redeemer’s been in the desert looking for answers. Maybe finding them, maybe not. We’ll have to find out this Saturday but I’m very excited to be around the wrestling community and just the fans. I’ve never been to the United Center, never wrestled there and people in Chicago are unbelievable so, I’m really looking forward to it," said the former WWE star.

With no opponent announced for Miro's comeback match, it will be interesting to see who emerges to face The Redeemer on the Jacksonville-based promotion's newest weekly television show.

Do you think the former WWE United States Champion could battle against a debuting star on Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

