Former WWE star reportedly present backstage during recent AEW shows

According to a new report, a former WWE star was seen backstage during a recent AEW show. The star in question here is Marina Shafir.

Marina began her combat sports career with MMA in 2012. She then transitioned to being a pro wrestler in 2018 and joined WWE. She worked under the banner till 2021. After being on the independent circuits for a few months, she became All Elite in December 2021. She has been absent from AEW TV for quite some time now.

Fightful Select recently released a report stating she was spotted backstage at recent AEW shows. The outlet also disclosed that she is set to be back on ROH TV this week.

Her last match in the Jacksonville-based company was on the December 27 taping of Rampage, where she suffered defeat at the hands of Ruby Soho in a singles bout.

In addition, Marina is also active on social media. She keeps posting pictures of herself alongside other wrestlers. She has posted photos of herself with Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Ronda Rousey in the past few weeks.

Another former WWE star reportedly spotted backstage during AEW Dynamite tapings

Another former WWE star was reportedly present backstage at Dynamite recently. The star being talked about is Mansoor. Mansoor was a part of WWE from 2018 to 2023.

He was released from the Stamford-based promotion last year in September. Since then he has been working in independent scenes. According to another report from Fightful, he was present backstage at a recent Dynamite taping.

However, the report didn't mention the purpose of his visit to the backstage area. It was also disclosed that he was seen at recent TNA tapings with his former tag team partner Mace.

Mansoor was quite upset with his release from WWE. But his wife lifted his spirits and motivated him to work harder despite the setback in his career.

