"Maybe next time I can put you over" – Former WWE star reveals what AEW star Chris Jericho told him backstage [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Johnny Jeter recently opened up about getting the chance to wrestle AEW's Chris Jericho in OVW back in 2003. Jeter also had a story about running into Jericho a few weeks after their match, backstage on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Jeter revealed how he asked Rob Conway to get him a highlight reel shirt. Jeter was later given a shirt by Jericho himself, backstage on RAW. Jeter also revealed what Jericho told him:

I went to RAW and I didn't get a match, but we have to workout in the ring and I knew him beforehand and I forgot a shirt. Sylvan Grenier from La Resistance was there and, I'm like, 'Yo, Sylvan, do you have a shirt that I can wear?' and he's, like, 'I have this Hulkamania shirt,' so I wear this Hulkamania shirt and I ended up working out that day and I saw Hulk and Vince talking and he's, like, 'Dig the shirt brother' and I just felt like an idiot. Afterwards I asked for a Highlight Reel shirt from, I think, [Rob] Conway and so he's, like, 'I will get it for you,' and then when I was watching the monitor backstage, someone hit me with a Jericho-Highlight Reel shirt, and it was Jericho! So, Conway went and told him and Jericho was, like, 'Hey man, thanks for working me in OVW, had a great time and maybe next time I can put you over,' and I was, like, you already did, thank you so much. I felt like a mark because he knew I asked for the shirt, but he was incredible. Super cool dude.

Chris Jericho put his in-ring career on the line at AEW All Out

Heading into All Out, Jericho goaded MJF into having one more match by putting his AEW-in-ring career on the line. Jericho said he'd never wrestle in AEW again if he lost, and MJF accepted the bait.

At AEW All Out, it looked like Jericho had lost the match after the referee missed the fact that Jericho's foot had been on the rope. Eventually, the match was restarted and Jericho managed to get the win after forcing MJF to tap out to the Lion Tamer.

