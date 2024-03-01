Former WWE star reveals details of Sting sending him a voicemail after major AEW match

A former WWE star revealed Sting sent him a voicemail after a major AEW match.

Ever since leaving WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world. They have won numerous championships around the world from multiple promotions.

During the peak of their AEW career, they allied with Tully Blanchard. Together, FTR would do anything to win a match. One of their early feuds was against The Icon and Darby Allin at AEW Grand Slam 2021.

After a grueling match, Darby Allin and The Icon emerged victorious. Given that it is The Icon's final week in professional wrestling, Dax Harwood took to social media to recall that match and revealed that he received a voicemail from The Icon following that bout.

"One of my favorite matches of my career. I still have the voicemail saved to my phone from Sting about this match. I love Professional Wrestling. I love AEW. I love Sting. 2024 is going to be a great year for us. I hope y’all come along for the ride. See y’all Sunday!"

QT Marshall opened up about Sting's run in AEW ahead of his retirement

The Icon's legendary career is set to come to an end at AEW Revolution 2024 when he and Darby Allin defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

Ahead of his emotional retirement, QT Marshall opened up about The Icon's AEW run during his recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter.

"In my opinion, he started in AEW with Darby and he ends with Darby. I think they have a great thing. I think he's done really well with the spots we've given him. I can only imagine, just from knowing the system at AEW, there's not one person who walked up to Sting and said, 'You are doing this.' I think Tony has been very good about the way he handles a lot of the legends in our company and I think this is just another way to make sure that if this is gonna be his last hurrah, it's the exact way that he [Sting] would like it." [5:28-6:22]

It will be interesting to see if the AEW Tag Champs will be able to walk out of Revolution with a perfect win/loss record.

