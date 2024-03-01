QT Marshall opens up about Sting's AEW run ahead of his emotional retirement (Exclusive)

AEW has given Sting a great final run of his career which is set to come to an end at the Revolution Pay-Per-View this Sunday. Fellow AEW talent QT Marshall recently shared his thoughts on The Icon's time in All Elite Wrestling.

QT Marshall heaped praise on Sting for doing well with the things he was given by the creative team. The Vigilante is currently involved in his retirement storyline which has been one of the main focuses in All Elite Wrestling over the last couple of months. The story has seen its ups and downs, however, and is set to culminate at the upcoming Revolution PPV event where The Icon and Darby Allin will put their World Tag Titles on the line against The Young Bucks.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, QT Marshall shared his thoughts on Sting's All Elite Wrestling run ahead of his final match at Revolution.

"In my opinion, he started in AEW with Darby and he ends with Darby. I think they have a great thing. I think he's done really well with the spots we've given him. I can only imagine, just from knowing the system at AEW, there's not one person who walked up to Sting and said, 'You are doing this.' I think Tony has been very good about the way he handles a lot of the legends in our company and I think this is just another way to make sure that if this is gonna be his last hurrah, it's the exact way that he [Sting] would like it." [5:28-6:22]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett is not a fan of Sting's match at WrestleMania 31

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about Sting's WrestleMania debut match in 2015 against Triple H, which The Icon shockingly lost.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett reviewed the outcome of the match and questioned who got in former head booker Vince McMahon's ear to go with the decision.

“My gut reaction, and almost the same when Taker lost the Streak. Almost exactly in my gut, I said, ‘Who got in Vince’s ear? Somebody got in his ear. Somebody got his ear.’ It doesn’t feel like a promoter mentality that - again, it’s not a RAW, it’s not a TV show. It’s the big one. Not just the WWE, but professional wrestling in and of itself - consumer confidence is built on the protagonists winning the money match. And it didn’t happen. I thought somebody got (in) his ear,” the WWE legend said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Sting is set to retire at Revolution this Sunday. The Icon will defend his AEW World Tag Team title with Darby Allin against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks).

