Former WWE star isn't ruling out a blockbuster AEW All In 2025 appearance

A former WWE star recently took to social media to reaffirm her interest in appearing at AEW All In: Texas. The star is a record-breaking champion in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor.
This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will host its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In, in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field stadium. The PLE is already stacked with marquee matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Title, Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the Women's World Title, and the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. One name missing so far among the various stars who will be present on the show is former WWE star Athena (known as Ember Moon in WWE).
The ROH Women's World Champion doesn't have a program at the pay-per-view yet, but has publicly stated her desire to be part of the show. The Fallen Goddess, who has held her title for over 900 days, recently took to X to reaffirm her desire to make an appearance at All In.
"There is still time... I have to be there!" wrote Athena.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
AEW star Athena recently teased a new name
ROH Women's World Champion Athena recently dropped a hint about getting a new nickname for herself. The 36-year-old wants to call herself the modern-day Bruno Sammartino.
Speaking on The Takedown on SI, The Fallen Goddess, who was addressing the possibility of reaching 1000 days as champion, said:
"I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like...honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino." [H/T WrestlingINC]
Check out her comments in the video below:
It is worth noting that, Bruno Sammartino holds the record for two of the longest title reigns in the history of pro wrestling, further substantiating Athena's idea of calling herself the modern-day Sammartino.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!