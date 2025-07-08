Former WWE star isn't ruling out a blockbuster AEW All In 2025 appearance

A former WWE star recently took to social media to reaffirm her interest in appearing at AEW All In: Texas. The star is a record-breaking champion in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor.

Ad

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will host its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In, in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field stadium. The PLE is already stacked with marquee matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Title, Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the Women's World Title, and the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. One name missing so far among the various stars who will be present on the show is former WWE star Athena (known as Ember Moon in WWE).

Ad

Trending

The ROH Women's World Champion doesn't have a program at the pay-per-view yet, but has publicly stated her desire to be part of the show. The Fallen Goddess, who has held her title for over 900 days, recently took to X to reaffirm her desire to make an appearance at All In.

"There is still time... I have to be there!" wrote Athena.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Athena recently teased a new name

ROH Women's World Champion Athena recently dropped a hint about getting a new nickname for herself. The 36-year-old wants to call herself the modern-day Bruno Sammartino.

Speaking on The Takedown on SI, The Fallen Goddess, who was addressing the possibility of reaching 1000 days as champion, said:

"I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like...honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

It is worth noting that, Bruno Sammartino holds the record for two of the longest title reigns in the history of pro wrestling, further substantiating Athena's idea of calling herself the modern-day Sammartino.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!