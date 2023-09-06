Former WWE star's AEW status reportedly revealed after CM Punk's firing

Former WWE name Ace Steel's AEW status has reportedly been disclosed following the release of CM Punk from the promotion.

Steel, who was a close friend of Punk, found himself in the spotlight after the infamous backstage brawl that unfolded after the 2022 All Out event. Reports have emerged that he had thrown a chair at Nick Jackson and even bit Kenny Omega during the altercation.

However, he was later reportedly re-hired by the promotion and has been working in a backstage capacity since.

Recently, Tony Khan addressed CM Punk's release at a post-All Out media event but didn't mention Ace Steel's status with AEW. However, it was reported that Steel is still with the promotion, but there's no clear confirmation regarding his employment status.

Recent reports from PWInsider by Mike Johnson have shed light on the situation. It was reported that Ace Steel is still with AEW and was not present in London during the backstage altercation between Punk and Perry.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Nash says CM Punk needs serious help after backstage incident in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about the backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In.

During an episode of Kliq This, Nash shared his thoughts on the situation and said Punk needs serious help.

“Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to [let him go]. I’ll tell you right now man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherfu**er doing that sh*t, I would have said, ‘Oh if he can get away with that, well fu**, then I’m going to do it,” Nash said. [H/T - PWMania]

Expand Tweet

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan spoke about how firing CM Punk was the right thing to do. It remains to be seen where the former world champion will end up next.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's leadership role in his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena