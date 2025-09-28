Former WWE star's first appearance in AEW since All Out 2025 officially announced 

A former WWE Superstar will return to AEW television next week for the first time since All Out: Toronto. The talent in question, Toni Storm, suffered a major setback at the Tony Khan-led company's pay-per-view last weekend.The Timeless One had the unenviable task of defending her AEW Women's World Championship last Saturday at All Out 2025 against three other opponents whom she had challenged for the PPV - Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander. Despite her previous experience in multi-person title matches, the night did not turn out in Storm's favor, as she was pinned by Born Again Kristen, who shockingly became the new Women's Champion as a result.Toni was not featured on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, although her ally and companion Mina Shirakawa did attempt to dethrone Stat in honor of her friend in the main event of the show, but was unsuccessful. It has now been announced that Storm will return to All Elite Wrestling television for the first time since losing her strap at All Out next week on the 6-Year Anniversary edition of Dynamite.&quot;This Wednesday, 10/1! 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max #[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm returns to Hollywood (Florida)! The Timeless One will make her first appearance since #[All Elite Wrestling]AllOut at the Dynamite 6th Anniversary, THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/1!&quot; said the company's official announcement.It remains to be seen whether Storm will go after Statlander and the Women's World Title upon her comeback this coming Wednesday.Matches announced for next week's AEW DynamiteAll Elite Wrestling will celebrate the Sixth Anniversary of its flagship television show, Dynamite, next week on October 1 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. Besides appearances by Toni Storm and the recently reunited Jurassic Express, several matches have also been announced for the episode, including:Darby Allin and Kris Statlander vs Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir [Mixed Tag Team Match]Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders vs The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs) and Hangman Adam PageKyle Fletcher (c) vs Orange Cassidy [TNT Championship Match]Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega and BrodidoAnnouncements for next week's Dynamite special [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for fans this Wednesday en route to the promotion's upcoming PPV, WrestleDream 2025.