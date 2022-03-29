"That’s Brodie Lee’s legacy" - Former WWE star claims he will not become the Dark Order's leader in AEW

Former WWE superstar Erick Redbeard (FKA Erick Rowan) does not intend to lead the Dark Order in AEW. He believes that's the late great Brodie Lee's legacy.

Brodie Lee joined AEW just as the pandemic forced wrestling companies to run empty arena shows. He immediately became the leader of The Dark Order, providing the meandering group with some much-needed direction.

He went on to challenge for both the AEW World Championship and the TNT Championship, winning the latter from Cody Rhodes.

On the Wrestle Buddy podcast, Erick Redbeard made it clear that he will not be the group's new leader.

"I can give him an answer to that immediately. No [on becoming the leader of the Dark Order]. That’s Brodie Lee’s legacy. He created that in the short amount of time he was with us and I want him to always be remembered as the leader of that group." (h/t: POST Wrestling)

Erick Redbeard looked back at his match at AEW Revolution

Erick Redbeard was the third member of PAC and Penta Oscuro's team during the Death Triangle's feud against the House of Black.

The former Wyatt Family member stated that he would not want to take up a spot on the roster unless a storyline was in place.

"Man, I would love to go and have a feud, a story [in AEW]. I would love to go and have an actual story. That’s why I liked going. There was a short little story where I got to be involved with the House of Black and Penta [Oscuro] and PAC. That was fun, because it was a couple day-story. To me, that was cool. It was cool to come back, do a couple things and then leave. There’s so many guys. I would hate to go and just take up space, take up a spot. I don’t like it when guys go in, take up a spot and they have no plans for them and then they just sit there," Redbeard said.

Erick Redbeard is a talented big man. While he may not be permanently signed to Tony Khan's company, his occasional appearances have been worthwhile so far.

