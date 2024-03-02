Former WWE star says he'll knock the "teeth out of "Kazuchika Okada if he shows up in AEW

A former WWE star recently sent an interesting message to Kazuchika Okada ahead of possible AEW arrival.

The star in question is none other than Lance Archer who has had his fair share of battles against The Rainmaker in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Kazuchika Okada departed from NJPW in February 2024 after spending nearly 16 years with the promotion. It is currently unknown where Okada will sign, however, he is heavily rumored to debut in AEW soon.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Lance Archer stated that he would knock Okada's teeth out if he decided to sign with AEW.

"A lot of people were, from my understanding, were very happy with it, very excited about it. It was kind of another one of those, they know who Okada is. He’s The Rainmaker, he was the heavyweight champion many times over, biggest star in New Japan at the time, and one of the biggest in the history of New Japan, and I’ve had a couple of those moments in my career. Will Ospreay, who just showed up with us, having matches with him where people knew who Will Ospreay was and how amazing he is, and was at the time, but they just didn’t understand what I was able to do in the ring. When I stepped it up with him, it opened a lot of people’s eyes. Fast-forward with Okada, it was kind of the same scenario in the G1. If he does, I’m excited about knocking the teeth out of the Rainmaker yet again," Archer said. H/T:[Fightful]

AEW star Lance Archer also spoke about his experience working with Kazuchika Okada

AEW star Lance Archer has worked with Kazuchika Okada on several occasions in his career. Archer has seen Okada's transformation into The Rainmaker in the past decade. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, the former WWE star shared his experience working with Okada.

“I mean, if he shows up in AEW, The Rainmaker knows what he gets into when he steps in the ring with me. I got the luxury of the honor of being around him when he first returned back to New Japan, when The Rainmaker was born, making his debut at Wrestle Kingdom and then watching him skyrocket as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, wrestling him time and time again in G1s and other scenarios, and then the pandemic hit, and couldn’t go back to Japan. But I’d signed on with AEW at the time, so for me, it was good timing professionally because nobody knew the pandemic was coming, but I signed with AEW in early 2020. Obviously, everything changed, the pandemic came, but New Japan, it was a very difficult place because of the travel restrictions that existed. So I didn’t get to go back to Japan for almost over two years, and then finally got to go back in summer of 2022. My final day of the G1, which was an odd G1 to begin with because the fans were still not allowed to cheer. We’d have full houses, they could clap, they could ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’, but there was no loud cheering and chanting of names or singing songs or anything like that. So it was a different and new experience. But I got to work with Okada, with an opportunity to move on in the tournament, but he bested me. But the match itself was one of my most memorable matches," Archer said. H/T:[Fightful]

Many reports have pointed towards All Elite Wrestling as the potential new home for Kazuchika Okada in 2024. The Rainmaker reportedly has interest from other companies including WWE however, looking at his style of wrestling, AEW may be the likely promotion he'll end up in.

Where do you want to see Kazuchika Okada sign in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below!

