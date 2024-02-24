[WATCH] Kazuchika Okada gets the perfect farewell from one his greatest rivals ever before rumored AEW move

Kazuchika Okada’s NJPW contract ended in January 2024. He is wrapping up his commitments with the Japanese promotion and is rumored to move to AEW. Okada recently fought his last match as a full-time NJPW wrestler and got the perfect farewell from one of his greatest rivals, Tetsuya Naito, during the show.

Fans at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, saw Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii defeat Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira at Saturday's The New Beginning in Sapporo event. The end of the show saw the farewell of The Rainmaker.

Tetsuya Naito invited Okada into the ring. He then spat on the latter, and they exchanged blows before Naito bid his rival goodbye in the middle of the ring. The two stars have fought each other (singles and group action) in over 80 matches over the past decade.

Bryan Danielson wants Kazuchika Okada in AEW

While rumors are floating around that Kazuchika is likely to come to AEW, there isn’t any official news of the two parties inking a deal yet. So, there is still a chance that the Japanese legend might land in WWE, although the chances seem very slim.

According to reports, Tony Khan has been eager to sign The Rainmaker, and the AEW president is not the only one who wants the ex-NJPW star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bryan Danielson also wants to see Okada join AEW.

“Of course, I want him [Kazuchika Okada] to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW," Bryan said while talking to Tokyo Sports.

Bryan also added that if he chooses WWE as his next home, then he fears the company might make him start with the developmental brand, NXT, as it did with Shinsuke Nakamura. Last year, Okada and Danielson were involved in a sort of on-screen feud.

