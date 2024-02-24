Kazuchika Okada bids goodbye to NJPW in his final match for the promotion

Kazuchika Okada has bid goodbye to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, competing in his final match for the promotion.

Okada is a legend of the professional wrestling industry and established himself as one of the biggest names in NJPW history. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and a multi-time G1 Climax winner.

On night two of NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo, Okada teamed up with his CHAOS stablemates, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano. The Rainmaker picked up the victory for his side against the team of Francesco Akira, Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle.

Eric Bischoff gave his take on Kazuchika Okada possibly signing with AEW over WWE

According to several reports, Kazuchika Okada is on his way to signing with AEW and won't be joining WWE.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that WWE will be around for a long time. Meanwhile, he believes AEW could be out of business in the next two years.

"If Okada's goal is to become the biggest star, then there's not even a conversation to be had with AEW," Bischoff said. "But it's a tough call. And I don't even think it's because of the controversy [former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit]. I really don't. While this isn't going to blow over and it's not going to go away, WWE will be around for a long time. This is not something that could crater the company. I don't want to say they're too big to fail, but they are so big and so entrenched. They've got a $5 billion deal with Netflix. They're good for the next five years. They're not going anywhere. AEW, on the other hand, may or may not be around a year from now, two years from now."

It remains to be seen if Okada proceeds to sign with Tony Khan's company.

What are your thoughts on Kazuchika Okada finishing up with NJPW? Sound off in the comments section below.