Eric Bischoff comments on top star possibly joining AEW; says the promotion may be out of business in two years

Former wrestling booker Eric Bischoff recently shared his comments regarding a top star's imminent arrival in AEW. The veteran also stated the company may go out of business in two years.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed his thoughts regarding the prospect of Kazuchika Okada becoming All Elite. Recent reports suggest The Rainmaker is heading to the Jacksonville-based promotion after finishing his 17-year tenure in NJPW.

Okada has reportedly also been in talks with WWE, although Tony Khan may have the edge on securing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The former RAW General Manager suggested that the Japanese star may sign with Stamford-based company to achieve stardom at the highest level.

Bischoff also said that the recent allegations against Vince McMahon will not affect the stability of the Stamford-based promotion. The former WCW Executive further claimed that AEW may not exist in a year or two.

"If Okada's goal is to become the biggest star, then there's not even a conversation to be had with AEW," Bischoff said. "But it's a tough call. And I don't even think it's because of the controversy [former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit]. I really don't. While this isn't going to blow over and it's not going to go away, WWE will be around for a long time. This is not something that could crater the company. I don't want to say they're too big to fail, but they are so big and so entrenched. They've got a $5 billion deal with Netflix. They're good for the next five years. They're not going anywhere. AEW, on the other hand, may or may not be around a year from now, two years from now." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Okada recently defeated his long-time rival Hiroshi Tanahashi at the 2024 event NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

Eric Bischoff is "neutral" on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Since their foundation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has become one of the leading wrestling promotions in the United States. It employs a deep roster of talent from across the world.

As the promotion steps into their fifth year, Tony Khan seeks out the industry's hottest free agents, including Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone. Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff revealed that he feels neutral about the imminent debut of the latter.

On the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that AEW will run the TD Garden in Boston on March 13 for a special episode of Dynamite titled Big Business. The announcement follows recent reports suggesting that the show will pertain to the arrival of Mercedes Mone in the company.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Bischoff commented on the future of the former IWGP Women's Champion in AEW.

"I'm kinda neutral on it. There's been so much chatter about this and little teases here and there...so there's no reason to try and orchestrate any kind of surprise. Unless Mercedes debuts before the big 'AEW Big Business' event set for March 13. That being said, we'll see. I'm happy for her. I don't know Mercedes at all...She's a great performer. She's accomplished a lot. She's young. She's got an amazing career ahead of her potentially, I think, in the ring, out of the ring," said Bischoff. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Will Mercedes Mone make her All Elite Wrestling debut at the TD Garden? Let us know your thoughts below!

