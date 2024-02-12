Eric Bischoff on the possibility of 10-time WWE champion joining AEW soon

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the potential debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW following a recent announcement.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the March 13 edition of AEW's flagship show will be held in Boston. He dubbed the special episode "Big Business."

Many hints have been given out in recent weeks regarding the former WWE Superstar's debut in the promotion.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the possibility of Mercedes' debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He revealed that unless she debuts ahead of the "Big Business" episode, there is no need to orchestrate any surprise.

"I'm kinda neutral on it. There's been so much chatter about this and little teases here and there...so there's no reason to try and orchestrate any kind of surprise. Unless Mercedes debuts before the big "AEW Big Business" event set for March 13. That being said, we'll see. I'm happy for her. I don't know Mercedes at all...She's a great performer. She's accomplished a lot. She's young. She's got an amazing career ahead of her potentially, I think, in the ring, out of the ring," said Bischoff. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Jim Cornette discusses the potential debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW

While speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that the former WWE Superstar is unlikely to become a huge deal, just like Saraya.

“As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that," Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for the 32-year-old star.

